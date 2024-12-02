Poetic Justice: Notre Dame's Defense Dominates to Secure College Football Playoff Spot
Notre Dame had a tough day at the office against the athletic Trojans
Even in years when USC isn't nationally competitive, the Trojan program has lots of talent and athleticism that makes them quite dangerous to face off with.
This is a lesson Notre Dame learned the hard way Saturday in LA as USC fought hard in a major upset bid that ultimately fell short as the Irish outlasted USC 49-35 to lock up a hosting CFP position.
USC was able to test Notre Dame in ways athletically that most, if not all, of the teams the Irish had beaten on their nine-game winning streak heading into this showdown were not capable of.
The Trojans had 360 yards passing and just under 200 rushing, which are much bigger numbers than the Notre Dame defense is used to surrendering, as were the 35 points allowed.
Despite some frustrating plays and series, when it came down to crunch time, the heartbeat of the Irish program did what it's been doing all year.
It made game-winning plays.
Redemption is sweet for Irish secondary
Christian Gray did not have a sparkling afternoon. He was picked on incessantly by Trojan QB Maiava in the passing game and was called for multiple penalties. But, just like this Irish defense as a whole always does, he kept fighting.
His reward for continuing to battle?
A pick-six when it matters most to help seal the game. Gray's redemption story Saturday mirrors the overall Irish team's story this season from CFP outsider week two to a top five ranked hosting playoff team at the end of the year.
Not to be outdone, Xavier Watts added a late pick-six on behalf of the cause to ultimately put this game out of reach. Watts' journey from an offensive player looking to fit in, to one of the best defensive players in the country multiple years in a row is an amazing success story.
This defense and this team play for each other and play for their coaches. It's great to see all of the hard work be rewarded.
