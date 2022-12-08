Isaiah Foskey Declares For The NFL Draft

Notre Dame senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey has announced he is forgoing his final season of eligibility and will head to the 2023 NFL Draft. Foskey will not play for the Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

This move was expected after Foskey returned for the 2022 season after spurning the draft a year ago. Foskey was productive this season, but overall his play didn't make a jump and his draft stock seems to have taken a bit of a hit according to Irish Breakdown sources and draft analysts.

Foskey was still very productive in 2022, racking up a career high 14 tackles for loss and tying his career high with 11 more sacks. The California native finished his career as the all-time leader in sacks for Notre Dame, finishing his tenure with 26.5 total sacks.

Foskey recorded 11 sacks in 2021 as well, his first full season as a starter. He showed his promise in 2020 while finishing second on the team with 4.5 sacks while serving as a key member of the Notre Dame defensive line rotation.

