Notre Dame entered the 2026 season with massive changes at the running back position.



Replacing arguably the most talented running back Notre Dame has ever had, Jeremiyah Love, was never going to be easy, but factoring in the departure of fellow first-round pick Jadarian Price only added to the challenge.



And while the running back room is built differently for Notre Dame this fall than the last couple, it's still the bread and butter to a successful Fighting Irish offense.



And while it's taken a stable of backs to accomplish that, Nolan James, Jr. has put out an under-the-radar dynamite year for Notre Dame.

Nolan James is Notre Dame's Everything Back

To date myself, the running back on my favorite NFL team as a kid was Raymont Harris of the Chicago Bears. Although his career in Chicago didn't go as anyone hoped, he was given the nickname "The Ultraback" because of his versatility.



He could block, he could run, and he could catch. When he lined up, you didn't know what he was going to do, but you knew he was a threat in whatever it would be.

I can't help but see a good amount of Harris in James this season at Notre Dame.



They're a couple of inches off in height, but carry nearly the same playing weight, right around 220 pounds, and are the do-everything types.

James can run between the tackles, can run over defenders, and has been the recipient of a few of the biggest passes star quarterback CJ Carr has thrown this season.



He's totaled 912 yards this year and found the end zone in all 11 games to date.



Blitz pickups and pass protections aren't possible to track through any actual statistic, but as good as the offensive line for Notre Dame has been, James, as well as Jonaz Walton and Aneyas Williams in the backfield, have helped significantly in that regard, too.



Essentially, James is the type of running back that would play for the New England Patriots in its heyday under Bill Belichick and with Tom Brady.

James' Role in Notre Dame Offense

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James is the do-everything back for Notre Dame this fall.



His year started with a bang in the passing game, as he hauled in over 60 yards and a long touchdown reception against Wisconsin.



He added a 127-yard rushing performance against Michigan State a couple of weeks later and again eclipsed the 100-yard mark against Navy, while nearly doing so this past week against SMU.



Not only did he rush for a touchdown in the takedown of No. 1 Miami on November 7, but his fourth-down reception that went for 36 yards to start the fourth quarter was a massive part of that contest.

Probably the biggest offensive play call of the season, on 4th and 3 Mike Denbrock dials up Mesh Rail and gets Nolan James Jr. free down the sideline for a huge gain. pic.twitter.com/EAbKl0stwf — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) November 8, 2026

All the while, the physicality he has brought to the position has only grown throughout the season, as he's started to stack "Angry Runs" this fall.

“JAMES IS A WRECKING BALL!” 💥

Notre Dame’s Nolan James Jr. SCORES!



📺 Notre Dame Football on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/bbHZfzR6kS — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 14, 2026

It's easy to look past what James has done this year because he doesn't have the 98-yard dashes like Love used to produce, and his plays aren't always the most highlight-worthy, and he's not going to sniff 1,000 rushing yards this regular season.



Football is the ultimate team game that requires buy-in from an entire roster, though. If the biggest goals are going to come anywhere near being realized, guys like James need to do whatever is asked of them, and that's something the former Boston College commitment has done time and again this fall.

Is he running?



Is he protecting?



Is he going to dip out into the flat and catch a pass to gash the defense for another 30 yards?



That's all in a day's work for James this season, and the do-everything back is a massive reason this Notre Dame offense has ticked as it has.