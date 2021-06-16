Notre Dame Tight Ends Could Be Even Better In 2021

Despite heavy personnel losses the Notre Dame tight end depth chart could be even better in 2021

Notre Dame had a loaded tight end depth chart in 2020 and the unit was instrumental in the team's success on offense. The Fighting Irish must replace two of its top three tight ends from last season, and both are now in the NFL.

In our latest podcast we break down why we believe the tight end position could be even more impactful in 2021, despite those heavy losses.

At the outset we discuss sophomore tight end Michael Mayer, who returns as one of the nation's top players at his position. First we discuss how the offense should now be built around Mayer before talking about areas where his game should improve. That is followed by extensive analysis breaking down how the Notre Dame staff needs to use him now that he has a year under his belt, and how that impacts the entire offense.

We also talk about senior George Takacs, and what a two tight end alignment with him and Mayer would look like. That leads into analysis of sophomore Kevin Bauman and freshmen Cane Berrong and Mitchell Evans.

During the podcast we also explain why Notre Dame's coaches must do a better job with how they use the tight ends in the pass game. Another topic is tight ends coach John McNulty, and why adding him a year ago was such a good move for the offense. After breaking down the tight ends we have a Q&A session with Notre Dame fans.

