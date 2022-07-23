2022 Notre Dame Running Back Preview

Irish Breakdown released a preview of the Notre Dame running backs just over a month ago, but some important things have changed over the last month, and it requires a fresh look at the Irish backfield.

Notre Dame lost more rushing yards from its 2021 backfield (1,015) than the 2022 group returns in career yards (1,008). The lack of proven production and the injury history at the position certainly creates uncertainty heading into the 2022 season. Notre Dame was expected to rely on its depth of talent to overcome that lack of experience, but injuries to Jadarian Price and Logan Diggs has sapped a good bit of that depth.

Notre Dame needs its current healthy backs to stay healthy. If that happens the Irish should be alright until Diggs returns, but another injury puts the backfield in a very tough position.

Yes, Notre Dame must replace leading rusher Kyren Williams, but he wasn't the only loss this offseason. Former running backs coach Lance Taylor departed this offseason to assume the offensive coordinator role at Louisville. Taylor did an outstanding job developing the backfield the last three seasons, and first-year coach Deland McCullough has big shoes to fill.

The good news is that McCullough is considered one of the best running backs coaches in the business. He has a long history of success coaching RBs in college, and just two seasons ago he was coaching the running backs for the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

He'll need to quickly learn the strengths of his room, figure out the best way to reach and develop each player, and continue the all-around success (rushing, catching, pass pro) the backs had under Taylor

TYREE MUST STAY HEALTHY

A healthy Chris Tyree running behind a good offensive line in 2020 averaged 6.8 yards per carry. A banged up Tyree running behind a bad offensive line in 2021 averaged 4.0 yards per carry. In his one game as a starter, however, Tyree did go for over 100 yards receiving.

If the line is as good as I think it is Tyree will be a dynamic player for the Irish this fall. The question then becomes about his own health. Tyree was banged up as a senior in high school, he battled through turf toe in 2021 and missed much of this past spring with an ankle injury. The Virginia native must first show he can stay on the field day-after-day, and week-after-week.

If Tyree is able to stay healthy this fall he'll give the offense the home run ability it often lacked last season. Tyree is a dynamic one-cut runner that is a legitimate threat to rip off a huge play any time he touches the ball. Even with all his woes last season, Tyree still had a game-changing 96-yard kick return for a score against Wisconsin, a vitally important 55-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against Toledo and a 53-yard touchdown reception in the bowl game.

Tyree shows good patience and vision as a runner, and when his footwork is efficient he can do the little things effectively. Tyree is also a dangerous weapon in the pass game, although it's in a more traditional running back role. He hauled in six passes for 115 yards and a score in Notre Dame's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State.

He'll get a chance to become "the man" this season, but he'll need to stay healthy, clean up his footwork and continue to add more lower body strength. A healthy Tyree changes the way teams have to defend the Irish offense.

ESTIME GETS HIS SHOT

McCullough has talked about wanting different backs for different roles, and sophomore Audric Estime certainly has unique traits. Listed at 228 pounds with a massive physique, Estime has the power to become the hammer in the Irish backfield. That means he could at least find himself a role as a short-yardage and goal line back.

But Estime is much more than just a big back that can move the chains, and with both Diggs and Price out to start the season, Estime will get a chance to show that off. Estime is a nimble athlete for his size, and he shows a nifty one-cut running style from the backfield that also has the agility to make defenders miss in space. It's a unique skillset, and it's one that made him a four-star recruiting coming out of high school.

Estime has legit every-down ability. He is an efficient back but also has the ability to make big plays if given room. He averaged 9.8 yards per carry against very good competition as a senior in New Jersey. I'm curious to see if he can add anything from a pass catching standpoint, but I do expect him to be a highly effective player in pass protection. If he can show off the ability to be a weapon in the pass game I could have seen Estime winning the third-down back role at the very least even if everyone was healthy.

With the injuries shaking things up Estime is now thrust into a much more important role. There is little doubt in my mind that Estime will take advantage of that opportunity, breakout in 2022, and combine with Tyree to give the Irish a highly productive and impactful one-two punch at running back.

PAYNE IS A WILDCARD

When McCullough was hired one of the first moves he made was to pursue 2022 running back Gi'Bran Payne, who had signed with Indiana when he was the position coach for the Hoosiers. Payne ultimately followed McCullough to Notre Dame, and it turned out to be a major blessing due to injuries to Diggs in the spring and Price in summer workouts.

Following his sophomore season I graded Payne out as a four-star running back thanks to his speed, balance, agility and top-notch feel for the game. Payne was also a weapon in the pass game as a sophomore, which was his last healthy season.

He went down with a season-ending knee injury in game one as a junior in 2020, and Payne was held to under 300 rushing yards as a senior. He's a talented running back, or at least he was prior to his injuries. The big question about Payne is will he be healthy as a freshman, and if he is the next question is will he get back to being the player he was prior to the injuries.

If the answers to those questions are positive, Payne has the combination of run-pass skills to provide immediate depth for Notre Dame. If the answer to either is negative the Notre Dame backfield depth becomes a major issue until Diggs comes back.

DIGGS WILL FACE SOME ADVERSITY

Diggs was expected to battle for the lead back role after flashing impressive potential in limited action as a freshman. The talented runner was slowed during the winter with some lower body issues and then tore his labrum in the spring game, which will likely cost him part of the 2022 season.

We don't know the extent of his injury, typically a labrum tear can keep a player out anywhere from 6-8 weeks to up to four months. Perhaps the severity of his injury was such that he'll be back sooner, but Notre Dame must prepare for him to be out a bit. Considering it's a shoulder injury, that also raises questions about how healthy Diggs will be when he returns, and how much of a workload he can handle.

Diggs will have a chance to battle back into the rotation once he gets healthy, and if he handles his rehab well he'll likely come back a stronger and more focused player.

From a development standpoint, Diggs is a talented back with good size, and his elusiveness in space is outstanding. The issue for Diggs is he tends to bounce way too quickly and doesn't use his strength and size enough. Part of maturing as a back will have to include knowing when to stay on track, when to just hammer the line and maximize yardage, and then when to bounce and get in space.

If Diggs can become a more efficient and consistent back you'll see his playmaking ability become an even bigger weapon, and he'll be hard to keep off the field. Diggs is also a pass game weapon. It's an interesting dynamic. If he doesn't return until say middle of the season or the last quarter of the season, the timing could work out well.

It might be a challenge early in the season, but the hope is that once we get to the portion of the season where Tyree and Estime might get a bit worn down we'll see Diggs and his fresh legs jump back into the lineup.

THREE IMPORTANT RUNNING BACK QUESTIONS

There is no question the Irish backs have talent, but there are some questions surrounding the group heading into the season.

1. Can the unit stay healthy? - Tyree and Diggs have both suffered significant injuries during their time at Notre Dame, and Price is already out for the season. I discussed above the injury woes Payne has battled through. The nature of the position can make it difficult to stay healthy, but that's what this group needs to do as a whole. Its depth was severely tested even before fall camp started. Notre Dame simply cannot afford to sustain anymore injuries.

2. Who steps up as "the guy"? - No, you don't "need" a go-to back to emerge, but it certainly makes it easier as a coach to have a guy you know you can count on. Perhaps it works out that different players are "the guy" each week, but as a play caller how do you know who that will be each game? Notre Dame's running back room will be even better if one of the backs steps up and separates himself from the rest as "the guy" from at least the standpoint of you know you can count on him game after game in any situation.

3. How does the staff utilize the distinct abilities? - The interesting thing when looking at this backfield is that the skillsets of the back are quite distinct. Notre Dame doesn't have to necessarily change its offense to fit those skills, but we might see certain concepts be used more when different backs are in the game. I'm very curious to see if the staff is willing to adapt to the unique strengths of the backs, and how it can use them together to take advantage of those skills.

