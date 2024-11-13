Notre Dame Football Lands Another Major NFL Legacy Talent
Notre Dame football stayed hot on the recruiting trail as it continues to make the most of its primetime beatdown of Florida State on Saturday night.
On Tuesday, four-star linebacker Thomas Davis, Jr. of North Carolina announced his commitment to Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class.
Thomas Davis, Jr. follows a recent trend for Notre Dame football recruiting as he is of course the son of former Carolina Panthers star linebacker Thomas Davis.
Notre Dame beat out the likes of Michigan, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and several others for the commitment. Davis is listed at 6-2, 205 pounds and starts at Weddington High School just outside Charlotte.
Thomas Davis, Jr. Scouting Report from 247Sports
The following is from Greg Biggins of 247Sports:
Has flashed at numerous off-season events. High football IQ, shows the ability to line up all over and can make plays at all three levels. Reactionary athlete who moves well in space and shows good explosiveness running down plays from behind. Strong in blitz situations and has natural pass rush skill. Really strong frame, well put together, especially in his upper body. Physical hitter at the point of attack who probably projects best as a mike ‘backer in college. Can take on blocks, disengage and makes plays sideline to sideline. Comfortable in coverage and has shown the ability to play some safety and even some nickel. Strong bloodlines, father Thomas Davis Sr was was All-American at Georgia and 14 year vet with Carolina Panthers.
Notre Dame's 2026 Football Recruiting Class
Thomas Davis, Jr. became Notre Dame's third commitment in the 2026 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Tuesday.
He joins quarterback Noah Grubbs of Lake Mary, Florida and wide receiver Dylan Faison of Boca Raton, Florida on the list of current 2026 Notre Dame commitments.