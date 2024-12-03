Notre Dame Football’s Attitude Shift Fuels New Era of Success
This Notre Dame team plays with an edge to it
One thing you will often hear in the world of football is that over time, programs take on the personality of their head coach. In this regard, Notre Dame is in good hands. From week two on, this Irish team under Marcus Freeman has played with confidence, energy, intensity, swag and has shown no fear or hesitation.
Over the course of a 10-game winning streak, Marcus Freeman and his football team grew together. Rather than looking like it hopes to win, the Notre Dame program now carries itself like it expects to win. These are two very different things.
Notre Dame plays loose and relishes the big moment
This Notre Dame team, unlike many that have come before it in recent Irish history, including even some of the better groups of recent vintage, relishes and does not shy away from big game moments. This group plays confident and loose, just looking to make game-changing plays.
Aside from the mental aspects of the game, physically, Notre Dame is a very different outfit under Marcus Freeman. This team hits with a purpose.
There's never any let-up. It doesn't seem to matter whether a player is a key starter, or a depth player, or a youngster, the Irish hit you and hurt you in a way that has Notre Dame fans thinking back to 1988.
Marcus Freeman needed to have a "big" year. He has. The question now is, just how big can it end up being?
