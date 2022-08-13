Notre Dame Receiver Avery Davis Injures Knee, Will Miss The 2022 Season
Notre Dame's thin wide receiving corps just got thinner as the football team announced that sixth-year senior wide receiver Avery Davis was out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.
Davis went out in October with a season-ending injury to his left knee, and now he has injured his right knee. The Texas native was working his way back from the previous knee injury and was once again expected to be a key player for the Irish offense.
Notre Dame came into the season with just eight scholarship receivers, including former walk-on Matt Salerno. Fifth-year senior Joe Wilkins Jr. is out right now with a foot injury he suffered in the spring, and now the Irish are without Davis.
Davis came into this season as Notre Dame's most experienced player, having caught 66 passes for 862 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught 27 passes for 386 yards and four scores in just eight games last season before going down with the left knee injury.
Davis was also a team captain for the Fighting Irish last season, so Notre Dame also loses a veteran leader from the offense. Notre Dame is now down to just six healthy scholarship receivers, and four of those players are sophomores or a freshman.
