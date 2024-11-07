Notre Dame Football: Betting Lines Make Huge Move Ahead of Florida State Matchup
It is no secret that Notre Dame is, and should be, a heavy favorite heading into Saturday night's matchup against Florida State. The Seminoles are down tremendously bad this season, currently sporting a 1-8 record.
Just about everything that could go wrong for Florida State has so far, as it has seemingly been unable to recover from missing the College Football Playoff last season. Mike Norvell's squad missed the four-team playoff last year by one spot, finishing fifth, then got trounced by Georgia in its bowl game, 63-3, and has not been the same since.
Florida State did lose a good amount of talent to the NFL this past offseason, but a program of its caliber should be able to reload and consistently compete at the highest level of college football.
Many expected the Seminoles to be great again this season as they ranked No.10 coming into the season, before inexplicably dropping its first game of the season to Georgia Tech. Maybe inexplicably isn't the right word here, however, as the 'Noles have proceeded to lose another seven games, and five straight.
So, in short, while this team is lacking in belief and likely wanting the season to be over, there is a ton of talent left on it and it could be woken up in a night game that could eliminate Notre Dame from playoff contention if FSU were to somehow rise-up and take down the Irish on Saturday night.
However, Vegas does not see that happening in the slightest.
Notre Dame opened as a 24.5-point favorite on Sunday and a -4500 money line selection. Since, the odds have jumped to Notre Dame -25.5 and the Irish are now a -7000 money line favorite.
It goes without saying, Notre Dame is expected to beat down the Seminoles on Saturday night under the lights. I'm sure Irish fans will have preferred a more competitive game for Notre Dame's one and only night game this season, but the vibe in Notre Dame Stadium should be electric.