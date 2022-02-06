Billy Schrauth Talks About Harry Hiestand, His Foot Injury, Being At Notre Dame

Notre Dame freshman offensive lineman had a lot to say in his first appearance in front of the Irish media

Notre Dame early enrollee offensive lineman Billy Schrauth got his first chance to meet with the Fighting Irish media. Schrauth is a very engaging young man and he is going to be a fun interview during his Notre Dame career. He talked about his offseason surgery, Harry Hiestand and much more.

Here are some of Schrauth's comments.

On his foot injury ....

"The foot is doing good, I haven't been in any pain. Been rehabbing ... I've just been in the weight room with the guys. I've been crutching around from station to station, wherever they're at, I'm at, and I don't want to miss miss a beat. So far, I don't think I have."

On his All-American Bowl Experience ....

"It was just good to be around good competition. Guys getting in your face ... I didn't have much of that in high school. If they got in my face, I was just going to do something, but these guys are a little bigger and a little stronger, so it was a lot more fun. Harder hits, bigger guys and it was good competition. That was the biggest thing I took from it. That first practice kind of opened my eyes. These guys are stronger than what I've went up against, but it didn't scare me. I've got the utmost confidence in my ability and that will always be."

On Harry Hiestand ....

"I love Coach Hiestand. He’s an intense guy and I love that. You can tell his mentality is give everything you’ve got, 110% all the time, I love that. That’s what I’m all about."

On being at Notre Dame ....

"I love it, this is what I've always wanted. The guys have made it so much easier. Not only the upperclassmen but especially just hanging out with the boys in my class. It's been a lot of fun. You never get homesick, because you're always with the guys just making jokes and stuff like that."

