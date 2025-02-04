Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Announces Date for 2025 Blue-Gold Game

Spring game moves up a week from 2024 and away from Easter weekend

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame defender Bryce Young (30) knocks out the ball from quarterback Kenny Minchey (8) Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame defender Bryce Young (30) knocks out the ball from quarterback Kenny Minchey (8) Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. / MANDATORY CREDIT GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame's spring football game in 2025 will move up a weekend from its regular date as it will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

With Easter taking place on April 20 this year, the move off of the third Saturday in April is not surprising.

Notre Dame will enter the 2025 season with sky-high expectations coming off a season that saw it go 14-2 overall and make a trip to the National Championship game where it fell to Ohio State.

Different for Notre Dame this spring will be a highly anticipated quarterback race that we haven't seen in a couple of years. Veteran Steve Angeli enters as the slight favorite but will be pushed by Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr.

Personally, I'm not expecting to have an answer on who the winner of that race is by spring's end but we will certainly have a better idea of just how close things seem to be.

Published
