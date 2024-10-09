Notre Dame Football Bowl Projections: College Football Playoff Hopes Reignite
Not even a week ago it appeared that Notre Dame was destined for a postseason bowl berth in the Pop-Tarts Bowl where the game mascot is a bigger deal than anything that actually happens on the field.
After losing to Northern Illinois in Week 2, that was understood. But then an all-time crazy weekend of college football gave new life to Notre Dame's College Football Playoff hopes for this season.
That's something I both wrote about and explored via ESPN's Football Power Index earlier this week, but national college football writers are getting on board to.
Not all of them have Notre Dame reaching the College Football Playoff, but a growing number have the Irish playing in the 12-team playoff, while there is still more than enough of the Pop-Tarts Bowl forecasted, too.
Here are this week's updated Notre Dame football bowl projections from around the nation.
Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from College Football News:
College Football News Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 5 seed vs. No. 12 Boise State
December 20/21, 2024
Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from Athlon Sports:
Athlon Sports Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 11 seed at No. 6 Oregon
December 20/21, 2024
Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from CBS Sports
Athlon Sports Bowl Projections
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
December 28, 2024
Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from Action Sports Network
Action Sports Network Bowl Projections
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Texas Tech
December 28, 2024
Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from 247Sports
247Sports Bowl Projections
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Kansas State
December 28, 2024
Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 11 seed at No. 6 Oregon
December 20/21, 2024
Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from ESPN (Bonagura)
ESPN Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 12 seed at No. 5 Oregon
December 20/21, 2024
Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from ESPN (Schlabach)
ESPN Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 11 seed at No. 6 Georgia
December 20/21, 2024
Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from On3
On3 Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 10 seed at No. 7 Miami
December 20/21, 2024