Notre Dame Football Bowl Projections: College Football Playoff Hopes Reignite

College Football Playoff chances starting to reemerge for Marcus Freeman Fighting Irish

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 28, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts after a turnover on downs by the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts after a turnover on downs by the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Not even a week ago it appeared that Notre Dame was destined for a postseason bowl berth in the Pop-Tarts Bowl where the game mascot is a bigger deal than anything that actually happens on the field.

After losing to Northern Illinois in Week 2, that was understood. But then an all-time crazy weekend of college football gave new life to Notre Dame's College Football Playoff hopes for this season.

That's something I both wrote about and explored via ESPN's Football Power Index earlier this week, but national college football writers are getting on board to.

Not all of them have Notre Dame reaching the College Football Playoff, but a growing number have the Irish playing in the 12-team playoff, while there is still more than enough of the Pop-Tarts Bowl forecasted, too.

Here are this week's updated Notre Dame football bowl projections from around the nation.

Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from College Football News:

College Football News Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 5 seed vs. No. 12 Boise State
December 20/21, 2024

Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from Athlon Sports:

Athlon Sports Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 11 seed at No. 6 Oregon
December 20/21, 2024

Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from CBS Sports

Athlon Sports Bowl Projections
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
December 28, 2024

Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from Action Sports Network

Action Sports Network Bowl Projections
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Texas Tech
December 28, 2024

Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from 247Sports

247Sports Bowl Projections
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Kansas State
December 28, 2024

Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 11 seed at No. 6 Oregon
December 20/21, 2024

Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from ESPN (Bonagura)

ESPN Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 12 seed at No. 5 Oregon
December 20/21, 2024

Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from ESPN (Schlabach)

ESPN Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 11 seed at No. 6 Georgia
December 20/21, 2024

Notre Dame College Football Bowl Projections from On3

On3 Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff: 10 seed at No. 7 Miami
December 20/21, 2024

