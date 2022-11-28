Notre Dame Bowl Projections Narrowing In On The Gator Bowl vs. The SEC

Notre Dame and the rest of the college football world (outside of Army and Navy) wrapped up their regular season this weekend, and for the Irish it ended with a loss to rival USC. With the Irish slate now complete the program's bowl picture is beginning to come into focus.

According to the latest media projections the Irish could end up playing in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against a SEC opponent.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura, as well as CollegeFootballNews.com all projects Noter Dame to face South Carolina. The Gamecocks finished the season 8-4 and are coming off back-to-back Top 10 wins, beating Tennessee 63-38 two weekends ago and Clemson 31-30 this past weekend.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports also has the Irish slated to play in the Gator Bowl, but he has Notre Dame projected to play Mississippi State. The Bulldogs also finished the season 8-4 and beat Ole Miss 24-22 in the annual Egg Bowl to end the regular season.

Notre Dame has played South Carolina four times, but never in a bowl game. The Irish and Gamecocks faced each other in 1976, 1979, 1983 and 1984. Notre Dame won the first three contests bu South Carolina won the final game.

Notre Dame and Mississippi State have never faced each other on the football field.

The Fighting Irish have played in the Gator Bowl three times. Their first appearance was in 1976 against Penn State, a game the Irish won 20-9. Notre Dame lost to Georgia Tech (35-28) at the end of the 1998 season and 28-6 to NC State to conclude the 2002 campaign.

