    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    Post-Game Show: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Loss To Oklahoma State

    Irish Breakdown provides analysis of the Notre Dame loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl
    Author:

    The Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame certainly didn't start off the way he, the players, the coaches or Fighting Irish faithful hoped it would. Notre Dame lost another New Year's Six bowl game after blowing a 28-7 lead, eventually falling 37-35.

    Following the game Irish Breakdown dove into what happened.

    We began the show with a bit of a big picture focus on the game and what went wrong for the Irish.

    Next we dove into analysis of the offense. We talked about the game plan in regards to what we liked and didn't like, the adjustments that were made and the execution. That is followed by analysis of the play of quarterback Jack Coan, the decision not to play freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner, the up-and-down performance of the wide receivers and the maddening play of the offensive line.

    The defense is the next topic of conversation. We broke down the adjustments Oklahoma State made and Notre Dame's struggles to adjust in kind. Part of the breakdown also talks about how this game reflected areas that must get better moving forward from both a schematic and personnel standpoint. We discussed the struggles of the secondary, especially those of cornerback Clarence Lewis, and what could or should have been done by the staff. We also discussed the tackling problems and the performance of the linebackers.

    During the show we did our best to answer many of the questions that were posed by Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.

