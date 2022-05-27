Breaking Down The Third Quarter Of The Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Irish Breakdown dives into the third quarter games of the Notre Dame 2022 football schedule

The third quarter of the Notre Dame 2022 football schedule (games seven through nine) is quite intriguing. It begins with the worst opponent on the schedule and ends with arguably the best. In between is a team that wasn't all that good last year, but it's a scrappy squad with a quality run game.

We break down this aspect of the schedule and what we expect to learn about the Notre Dame football team.

UNLV is a team that Notre Dame should dominate, and we talk about how to gauge success for the Irish in that game, and it's way beyond just winning. Syracuse wasn't good last year, but they return quality players, including an experienced mobile quarterback and one of the best backs the Irish will face.

Of course, success in the third quarter will be defined by how Notre Dame performs against Clemson. We break down how important this game could be for the 2022 season, but we also discuss the importance of the game from a big picture standpoint.

Sep. 3 - at Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep. 10 - Marshall Thundering Herd

Sep. 17 - California Golden Bears

Sep. 24 - at North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct. 8 - vs. BYU Cougars (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Oct. 15 - Stanford Cardinal

Oct. 22 - UNLV Rebels

Oct. 29 - at Syracuse Orange

Nov. 5 - Clemson Tigers

Nov. 12 - vs. Navy Midshipmen (Baltimore, Md.)

Nov. 19 - Boston College Eagles

Nov. 26 - at USC Trojans

UNLV REBELS

2021 Record: 2-10

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: First ever meeting

SYRACUSE ORANGE

2021 Record: 5-7

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 7-3

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-21 on Dec. 5, 2020

CLEMSON TIGERS

2021 Record: 10-3

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Clemson leads 4-2

Last Meeting: Clemson won 34-10 on Dec. 19, 2020 - ACC Championship

