Breaking Down The Third Quarter Of The Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
The third quarter of the Notre Dame 2022 football schedule (games seven through nine) is quite intriguing. It begins with the worst opponent on the schedule and ends with arguably the best. In between is a team that wasn't all that good last year, but it's a scrappy squad with a quality run game.
We break down this aspect of the schedule and what we expect to learn about the Notre Dame football team.
UNLV is a team that Notre Dame should dominate, and we talk about how to gauge success for the Irish in that game, and it's way beyond just winning. Syracuse wasn't good last year, but they return quality players, including an experienced mobile quarterback and one of the best backs the Irish will face.
Of course, success in the third quarter will be defined by how Notre Dame performs against Clemson. We break down how important this game could be for the 2022 season, but we also discuss the importance of the game from a big picture standpoint.
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep. 3 - at Ohio State Buckeyes
Sep. 10 - Marshall Thundering Herd
Sep. 17 - California Golden Bears
Sep. 24 - at North Carolina Tar Heels
Oct. 8 - vs. BYU Cougars (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Oct. 15 - Stanford Cardinal
Oct. 22 - UNLV Rebels
Oct. 29 - at Syracuse Orange
Nov. 5 - Clemson Tigers
Nov. 12 - vs. Navy Midshipmen (Baltimore, Md.)
Nov. 19 - Boston College Eagles
Nov. 26 - at USC Trojans
UNLV REBELS
2021 Record: 2-10
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: First ever meeting
SYRACUSE ORANGE
2021 Record: 5-7
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 7-3
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-21 on Dec. 5, 2020
CLEMSON TIGERS
2021 Record: 10-3
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Clemson leads 4-2
Last Meeting: Clemson won 34-10 on Dec. 19, 2020 - ACC Championship
