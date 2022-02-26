Breaking Down Why Identity Is So Vital For Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman

In our latest show we break down why establishing an identity is so important for Notre Dame, especially on offense

The topics were numerous, and at times intense, in our latest podcast, which focuses on Notre Dame needing to establish an identity under head coach Marcus Freeman. We look at the past and show where a lack of identity held Notre Dame back, and how it is a key to championship football moving forward.

Much of the beginning of the show explains what having an identity actually means, and how it is often misused to explain play calls or the scheme that is employed. We talk about how Alabama has maintained its identity even when it has changed scheme.

We spend a great deal of time talking about the offense, and what it means for Tommy Rees and the staff to figure out and then build an identity on that side of the ball. Throughout the show we discuss how accomplishing this in all phases is what is key to Notre Dame maximizing its potential.

During the second half of the show we talk more big picture, and show how Brian Kelly failed to establish an identity, why it was so hard for him and how Marcus Freeman correcting those mistakes is the key to the next step. We also discuss how Freeman's personality and character is more conducive to success in this area.

We also discuss how embracing what makes Notre Dame so unique is important to establishing a successful identity at Notre Dame.

