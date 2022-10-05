BYU Defense Has Talent That Notre Dame Must Account For

The BYU defense has had its fair share of struggles so far this season, having some volatile performances to start the year. Physically, there is a lot of length on this unit to create an array of chaos for an opposing offense.

Still, they have been pretty inconsistent so far. It is a veteran unit that has the upside to be incredibly disruptive but needs to be a much more consistent unit overall. Here are some of the key standouts for the Cougar defense to keep an eye on in this matchup.

DE #92 TYLER BATTY

2022 Stats: 15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Batty looks the part from a physical perspective. He is a long and explosive defensive end who is asked to do a lot for the BYU defensive line. On a snap to snap basis, you could see Batty at a bevy of alignments for the Cougars.

On the hoof, Batty looks the part of a next level edge defender. At 6-5 and 275 pounds, he brings a body type that allows him to play from multiple alignments. BYU will utilize multiple fronts and Batty allows them to do so successfully. He is an easy mover, showing the talent to make plays outside of his frame. Batty, although versatile, is much better working on the edge.

When Notre Dame has the chance, they need to be able to run at Batty. He has a difficult time anchoring against combos and double teams. Forcing him to play big boy football does not play well to his strengths.

LB #2 BEN BYWATER

2022 Stats: 37 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT

After serving his LDS mission, Bywater got his first action with the BYU program back in 2019 and flourished. He is now a mainstay at the WILL backer position for the team, and has a propensity for making a ton of plays all over the field.

Long limbed and explosive, Bywater makes some impressive plays working to the perimeter. He is by far the most athletic player that BYU has on the second level. Bywater also has a frame at 6-3 and 230 pounds that could add a significant amount of mass and core strength moving forward. He is a very impressive athlete on the defense for the Cougars.

For the most part, Bywater has solid eyes but can read his keys a little slow at times. Seeing cross action and misdirection could help to cause him some issues, whether in the run or pass game.

LB #31 MAX TOOLEY

2022 Stats: 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT

Playing the “Flash” position in the Cougar defense, Tooley has a lot of characteristics of both a linebacker and safety on the second level. BYU asks him to play a ton in space, while also working from a traditional stacked position.

Tooley has a background as a safety, allowing him to make a fair amount of plays working out of the box. In a lot of ways, he is the Rover in Notre Dame’s defense. He is a flexible mover who also plays with outstanding effort. The versatility he brings to the Cougar defense can not be understated.

Notre Dame will be best suited to test Tooley with physicality. He does not shy from contact but Tooley definitely prefers to make more plays in pursuit. They must keep that in mind as they create their plan of attack.

LB #49 PAYTON WILGAR

2022 Stats: 25 tackles

The heart and soul of the BYU defense, Wilgar has been a steady force for the team for the better part of the last four seasons. With reps everywhere from the inside, on the edge or working in space, Wilgar is the moving chess piece for a multiple Cougar defensive alignment.

Wilgar is a tough and physical downhill player who comes to balance consistently as a tackler. For a bigger linebacker, he also has pretty underrated closing speed to work on pursuit. His all put effort allows Wilgar to make a variety of plays from varying alignments and roles.

Although Wilgar wears a lot of hats for the BYU defense, he is still much more comfortable working in the box than in space. Notre Dame must stress him laterally and force him to make more plays on the perimeter and work in space. That’s the key to counteract his physicality.

CB #18 KALEB HAYES

2022 Stats: 11 tackles, 3 break ups

Quick twitch and sticky, Hayes is the top cover man for BYU, and has been for the last two seasons. A former Oregon State transfer, the 6-0, 195-pound defender is the unquestioned leader for a rock solid secondary.

For the most part, the BYU defense does not switch their cornerbacks. You will see Hayes on the defenses left/offenses right throughout the duration of the contest. Hayes is comfortably the team’s best cover man, possessing really nice change of direction skills for a player his size. He is a pesky defensive back who has a great talent to stay in phase consistently.

Getting Hayes to open up laterally will be a huge point of emphasis. Throwing somebody out against him to just work vertical routes won’t make him uncomfortable. A large array of crossing and horizontal based routes could force him out of his comfort zone.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter