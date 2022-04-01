Chris O'Leary Talks Brandon Joseph, Xavier Watts, Safety Development

Notre Dame needs its safeties to continue improving and making more plays this fall, and the spring is an important period for that growth. Safeties coach Chris O'Leary is the man primarily responsible for that development. In the video below he talks about his group's growth, the importance of communication, Brandon Joseph's arrival and Xavier Watts growing as a player.

On his group's growth this spring

“I've seen competitive excellence, and that's what the most important thing coming out of spring is to make this group a competitive group. Handling some new defenses, some of the old defenses, working through it, but ultimately, going out there and competing every day whether it's one-on-one, seven-on-seven. What we care about are guys going out and thinking about winning the rep every time. That's what I've seen from top to bottom, that's been the positive part of it."

On Brandon Joseph fitting in

“I wouldn't say surprised. I've been pleased with how he fits the culture of Notre Dame. He's a Notre Dame guy. What that means is he's blue-collar. He's going to work, grind, he's going to lead by example, so he fits our room and he fits the team very well.”

On Xavier Watts developing as a safety

“He's at a good point. The way I see it is he's still growing as a defensive player, not just a safety. He's still got to get the whole defense, the understanding of the scheme and where he fits and everything. That's where he's at, but what I have liked is that competitive excellence. When we go live, you're going to see him making tackles. At the end of the day, if he keeps that same mindset, he'll get to where he wants to get to and where we want him to get to in due time."

On improved communication

“It's taken a step up from last year and that was a focus coming into the spring. They are the vocal leaders of the defense when we're on the field. They have to make the checks, calls, all that. It kind of starts with the older guys - Brandon, Houston (Griffith) and DJ (Brown). They've taken it on themselves to over-communicate and really lead that way. You're starting to see Ramon (Henderson) and guys like that follow suit. We're going to keep pushing them to be more vocal, but it's gotten better."

