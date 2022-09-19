Chris Tyree and Audric Estime Form Potent Duo Against California

There was not much to like, let alone love, about the first half offensive performance from Saturday’s 24-17 Notre Dame win over Cal. Four straight three and outs, followed by a fumbled snap on the Irish’s first five drives was the stuff only a mother could love.

The Fighting Irish managed just 57 passing yards and 118 total yards in that first half to find themselves trailing 10-7 at halftime. One of the only bright spots to be found was the more than welcome emergence of running back Chris Tyree.

The junior came into the game with just 12 total touches in Notre Dame’s two losses to open the season, but that changed against the Golden Bears. His three receptions and nine carries in the first half alone matched both totals from the two previous games combined.

Tyree’s 21-yard touchdown catch on the sixth drive of the first half, the drive that followed a fumbled snap that set up Cal’s first touchdown, accounted for Notre Dame’s only points in the game’s first 30 minutes. Tyree never lost belief in himself when those touches weren’t coming early in the season.

"I would say I’ve never lost my confidence,” Tyree said after Saturday’s win. "Because every time I step on the field it’s just about taking advantage of every opportunity I get. Whether it’s two, three, four, or 20 (touches), I’m going to try my best to take advantage of every opportunity I get.”

Six of Tyree’s 12 first half touches came on that scoring drive. He tallied 47 of Notre Dame’s 60 yards on the drive, including the final 21 on the touchdown pass.

There was no finger pointing or open campaigning for more touches by Tyree after the game, though. The Chester, Va. native kept a team approach at the forefront of his thoughts.

"Sometimes that’s just how the game goes,” said Tyree of limited touches through two games. "You understand that. Your coaches put you in situations to get the ball to be successful, but it all comes down to what we see on defense and what we get. If the ball doesn’t come my way, I just play the next play and trying to do everything I can to help my team win.”

Tyree’s final stat line saw him run the ball 17 times for 64 yards. He also had five receptions for 44 yards. The 17 carries matched the career-high he set against Boston College in 2020. His 64 rushing yards are also his most since he had 74 in that BC game. His five receptions are one off the career best he set in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State.

It wasn’t all Tyree, though. The Fighting Irish ground game got rolling in the second half with Tyree’s lighting to thunder of Audric Estime. Estime’s bruising style worked well behind an offensive line that looked as physical as it has all season.

"It was really rewarding,” Estime said of the most effective rushing day the Irish have had this season. "(We were) just busting our tails off during the week (and) having a tough week. And (running backs) Coach DeLand (McCullough) always takes pride that if we’re going to win it’s going to be on us, and we got the win. So it’s definitely a satisfying feeling, but there’s a lot more work to be done.”

Estime led the Irish rushing attack with career-highs of 18 carries and 76 yards. He was never stopped for loss, in part because of his 5-11 1/2, 227-pound hulking frame and in part because his natural lean is to always fall forward.

"I just pride myself, no matter what, I’ve always got to go forward and get as many yards as I can,” Estime said of his running style. "Because that’s what keeps a drive going, keep the chains moving. So, even when there’s nothing and there’s a 10-man box, no matter what, I’ve got to try to get positive yards, no matter what.”

Estime scored his second touchdown of the season on Notre Dame’s first drive of the second half. The one-yard plunge gave the Irish their first lead of the day at 14-10.

Like Tyree, he also had an important catch when Pyne found him on a quick hit up the seam for a 36-yard gain to the Cal six-yard line.

"There was a different play and then they set a cover that we like,” he explained. "When they get in that formation, we check to that play and Drew made a good read and a good check and we just executed it.”

Estime’s catch and run set up Pyne’s decisive six-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer on the next play. It came with 9:16 remaining in the game and proved to be the final points either team would score.

Estime and Tyree both had bigger roles than usual, but they both showed they deserved the increased touches. But it turns out the expanded duties were due in part to fellow running back Logan Diggs being unavailable for the game.

Head coach Marcus Freeman said after the win that Diggs was out due to an undisclosed illness he came down with late in the week.

"We just knew that we had a bigger load with Logan not playing,” Estime said. "That’s something that we’re ready for and we’re prepared for, and we just handled it.”

