Notre Dame Commits Continue Outstanding All-American Bowl Performances - Day 2 Recap

Five members of the Notre Dame 2023 class went through day two of the All-American Bowl practices, and the future members of the Fighting Irish program were once again standouts. After early morning practices there was a joint practice period as well.

Irish Breakdown's Ryan Roberts was at practice, and after everything wrapped up he discussed what he saw from the Notre Dame commits in practice.

Ryan begins with a look at the early practice, where he spent time with the West squad. He talks about what he saw from Micah Bell, Sullivan Absher and Drayk Bowen.

Later the teams met on the same field and had a joint practice, which meant some East vs. West competition. Arguably the biggest standout was Bell, who was outstanding in coverage. Ryan also talks about how impressive Bowen was at linebacker for the West squad. It was a better day for Absher as well.

The All-American Bowl will be played on Saturday, but there will be plenty more action from the Irish commits in practice before then.

