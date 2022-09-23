Notre Dame Commits Rico Flores and Cooper Flanagan Set For Epic Matchup

On Friday night, the Folsom Bulldogs (3-1) will travel to the De La Salle Spartans (3-1) for a massive early season matchup. Both teams are off to solid starts and look, once again, to compete for state championships.

From both sides, each program will need a massive performance from an individual Notre Dame recruit, wide receiver Rico Flores for Folsom and tight end Cooper Flanagan on the De La Salle side. We take you inside the matchup, and what to watch for, in this exciting game!

THE MATCHUP

De La Salle and Folsom are two of the premier programs in California, as well as the entire country. If you need any proof of the prestige of the De La Salle program, and what makes the Spartans special, just go rent When the Game Stands Tall. It is the story of the program’s 151 game win streak that was snapped during the 2003 season.

Saying that the program is accustomed to winning would be a massive understatement. For a long time, it was all they knew.

Their winning ways have continued over the last ten years, including a 106-13 overall record. The Spartans have gone undefeated twice, including a 14-0 record during the 2014 season and in 2020 during the COVID-19 shortened six game season.

Folsom has actually been even better when you look at the overall record over the last ten seasons, including their 3-1 start so far this season. During that stretch, they have compiled a staggering 117-12 overall record. That includes three seasons with an undefeated record, including two 16-0 campaigns during the 2014 and 2017 seasons. Like De La Salle, that also includes the COVID impacted season in 2020, where they ended with a 6-0 record.

These two are unquestioned two of the premier winning programs, not only in California, but in the entire country.

They have also both matched up during that span four separate times. In those four contests, De La Salle largely dominated them on the surface, outsourcing Folsom 132-54.

2021: De La Salle 31, Folsom 10

2019: De La Salle 42, Folsom 27

2018: De La Salle 14, Folsom 0

2013: De La Salle 45, Folsom 17

Obviously Folsom hopes to reverse that trend in this upcoming matchup.

THE FLORES SHOW

On one side, Flores has been a dynamic star for Folsom (3-1) so far this season. In four games, he paces the squad with 438 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Folsom squeaked out a close victory on Friday 23-15 over Pittsburg, a tremendous victory for the Bulldogs over another talented team. In order for Folsom to have a chance at victory on Friday night, Flores will have to be counted upon to make a variety of plays in the passing game.

So far during the 2022 season, Flores has looked better than ever. That is a testament to his hard work and natural athletic ability. While Flores has already been one of the more productive 2023 wide receiver recruits, hauling in 136 receptions for 2,201 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns during a 25 games stretch as a varsity contributor.

What we have seen in 2022, however, is a more explosive and dynamic version of the 6-1, 190-pound pass catcher. He has a chance to rise in the rankings throughout the process.

TWO-WAY MONSTER

They will be opposed by Flanagan, who has been a two-way standout for the De La Salle Spartans (3-1). On offense, he also leads the squad in receiving currently.

They are a heavy running team but he has still managed to record nine receptions for 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That includes a big 47-yard touchdown for Flanagan in the team’s 28-20 victory over Cathedral Catholic.

Flanagan has also recorded 19 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in the last three games at defensive end. No matter the side of the football, Flanagan makes a wide variety of plays due to his combination of imposing size at 6-5 and 240-pounds, football instincts and physicality.

This will be a massive matchup for both sides. The winner will move to 4-1 on the season, with the opportunity to control their own destiny as they get into the meat of the schedule.

The other, while still firmly in the hunt, will need to fight back from a 3-2 start. This game would normally be a must watch simply because of the quality of programs involved. Add in the fact that two Notre Dame commits are involved, and it is must watch television.

