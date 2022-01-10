Notre Dame Could Have A Record Setting NFL Draft Class In 2023

Decisions by top players to return for the 2022 season could result in Notre Dame setting school records for first round picks in 2023

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman have had a great few days when it comes to players making the decision to forego the NFL Draft in order to return for the 2022 season. The result could be an epic draft class in 2023 that breaks program records.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey, center Jarrett Patterson and defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola all announced their intentions to forego the draft within the last three days. Their returns gives Notre Dame an outstanding foundation to build the 2022 team around, but it also sets up the potential for Notre Dame to have an epic 2023 NFL Draft class.

Notre Dame has never had more than four players taken in the first round of the draft, something that has happened just twice. The first time was in 1946 and the most recent was back in 1993.

Looking at Notre Dame's potential 2023 Draft class you get the sense if the Irish have a strong season that record could get bested, or at least tied.

Foskey was given a second round grade but decided to return in order to not only play for a championship on the field in 2022 with Notre Dame, but also to boost his draft stock. If Foskey continues to do what he's been doing in an Irish uniform he'll have a great shot at being a first round pick next season.

Patterson will get to work with an offensive line coach - Harry Hiestand - that made a habit out of turning his best linemen into first round picks. During his six seasons at Notre Dame during his first stint (2012-17), Hiestand developed four first round draft picks, and he'll be tasked with turning Patterson into number five.

There is a standout on the roster right now that wasn't eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, but he'll get a ton of first round attention next year. That would be tight end Michael Mayer, who already has 113 catches for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns in just two seasons in South Bend.

No school produces high level tight ends like Notre Dame has throughout its history, yet it is Mayer that already holds the program's single season records in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for a tight end. His 113 catches already ranks third all-time and his 1,290 receiving yards ranks third all-time for a Notre Dame tight end.

He's just 28 catches and 551 yards from breaking the current career marks that are held by Tyler Eifert (140 catches, 1,840 yards). Mayer's nine receiving touchdowns ranks 3rd as well, and he's seven touchdowns away from breaking Ken McAfee's all-time school record of 15.

There are three other players that have a chance to develop into first round picks. The first is cornerback Cam Hart, who had an outstanding first season in the starting lineup for Notre Dame. Hart has elite length and he's extremely athletic. If he can continue to become more assertive, continue to nuance his game and be more consistent there's a chance a strong combine or Pro Day performance could be the final key to jumping him into the first round.

Hart held opponents to a 48.5% completion rate when he was targeted, which is lower than that of projected first round picks Derek Stingley Jr. (48.6% the last two years) of LSU, Florida's Kaiir Elam (52.8%), Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. (61.2%) and Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner (50.0%). His 10.5 yards allowed per reception was also lower than Stingley from the last two seasons, Booth, Auburn's Roger McCreary and was tied with Elam. (All statistical data according to Pro Football Focus)

Ademilola jumping all the way up into round one could be a challenge, but if he makes a similar jump in 2022 that he made in 2021 we could see him have a big-time season for the Irish next fall. Do that and he'll have a chance to then use the combine and pro day to sneak into day one or two.

Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph has been projected by some - including Irish Breakdown's Ryan Roberts - as a potential first round pick as well. Joseph was a consensus first-team All-American during the 2020 season when he picked off six passes. If he can get back on track in the Irish defense he could declare early and jump into round one next year with strong testing numbers.

If Notre Dame's draft class next year is as good as I think it could be, it will likely follow an outstanding team performance on the field, and it will largely be due to the decisions that were announced in recent days.

