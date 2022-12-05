Notre Dame Defensive Back Jayden Bellamy Enters The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal officially opened up today for the offseason and as expected Notre Dame will have some action, and the latest news is that freshman defensive back Jayden Bellamy has entered the portal.

Bellamy came to Notre Dame from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic as part of the 2022 signing class. A consensus three-star recruit, Bellamy racked up 27 tackles and four interceptions as a senior for the Crusaders.

The 5-11, 175-pound freshman did not see any action in his first season at Notre Dame. He was buried deep in the secondary depth chart and was not projected to make a climb up any time soon.

Bellamy was the second lowest ranked signee in the 2022 class on the Irish Breakdown board.

