Notre Dame Post-Spring Depth Chart - Offense

The spring is now completely in the rearview mirror for Notre Dame, and the roster looks a bit different now. There are some transfers headed out of the program and the non-early enrollee freshmen are much closer to getting on campus.

Before we dive fully into our offseason analysis let's take a first crack at the Notre Dame depth chart on offense, which now includes the entire freshman class.

QUARTERBACK

Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan was expected to be the starter and he did nothing this spring to change that. Coan is a confident and steady quarterback whose experience and willingness to attack down the field have him in position to lock down the starting job. Sophomore Drew Pyne, however, has made this a legit competition, and Pyne is at the very least in striking distance. Freshman Tyler Buchner still needs work, but in the Blue-Gold Game we saw his outstanding tools on display.

Junior Brendon Clark missed the spring with the injury and he's in a tough spot heading into fall camp after the other three quarterbacks were able to get in spring work.

RUNNING BACK

The running back depth chart is loaded after Kyren Williams built on his strong sophomore season and rising sophomore Chris Tyree make a big leap, which gives the Irish a dangerous one-two punch. A recent issue with the police has C'Bo Flemister's status in doubt, and if he misses time this fall it will give talented freshmen Logan Diggs and Audric Estime a shot to push him for the No. 3 running back role.

WIDE RECEIVER

There are a number of questions at wide receiver, and that makes putting this depth chart together a bit challenging. A strong case could be made that Avery Davis and Lawrence Keys III were Notre Dame's best wideouts throughout the spring, but they technically play the same position. Will that remain true in the fall, will Keys move outside or will the staff figure out ways to move one of those two veterans around.

Kevin Austin Jr. will have a chance to seize hold of the starting W position, assuming he gets back to full speed. Sophomore Xavier Watts was out of position as a W this spring, and if the staff is serious about giving him an opportunity he needs to either move to the X position or to the slot (Z), where he could provide depth, which would be especially needed if Keys moves outside. The arrival of talented freshman Deion Colzie should also be a factor in the staff getting Watts moved to a position that better suits his skillset.

Senior Braden Lenzy stayed healthy this spring, which is important, and freshman Lorenzo Styles Jr. got much-needed experience this spring.

TIGHT END

Notre Dame's No. 1 tight end is obvious, but the lineup behind Michael Mayer is still a battle. I essentially went with oldest to youngest after Mayer, but freshmen Cane Berrong and Mitchell Evans will both get a chance to push Kevin Bauman for the No. 2 job.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The loss of Dillan Gibbons means Notre Dame must find a No. 2 center, but right now I'm not sure which veteran will get the chance to play there. Junior Andrew Kristofic should be settled into guard at this point, which will give him a chance to push freshman Rocco Spindler, who left the spring as the top left guard. Freshman left tackle Blake Fisher had a monster spring and is all but locked into a starting job, barring injury.

I'm still not sold on Jarrett Patterson being locked in at right guard and Joshua Lugg being locked in at right tackle. I could see those two switching spots in fall camp, and I'm curious to see if Notre Dame continues to cross-train sophomore Tosh Baker at left and right tackle.

