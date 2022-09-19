Notre Dame Depth Chart vs North Carolina

Notre Dame goes on the road this weekend to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. It's a big game for the Irish, who are hoping to start a win streak after picking up their first win of the season this past Saturday.

Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of the matchup against the Tar Heels.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

There were no changes on the listed depth chart, but the manner in which Notre Dame has rotated would make it seem that Audric Estime is higher on the running back depth chart and that freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather would enter the game before Deion Colzie.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

There were no changes to the Notre Dame depth chart along the defensive line. Every lineman on the two-deep other than Jordan Botelho played against California. Clarence Lewis played more snaps on Saturday but it was actually freshman Benjamin Morrison that started against the Bears.

