Notre Dame vs Syracuse Discussion Board

All the content and the discussion about Notre Dame vs Syracuse

The second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-0) finish the 2020 regular season at home against the Syracuse Orange (1-9). The Irish have already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship game, but the Irish can cap off another undefeated regular season with a win this weekend.

This post is where you will find all the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse content. As Irish Breakdown publishes new articles they will be added here. This is also where the weekly message board will be for the game. We'll have the discussion below on the Disqus board. You can join in on conversations already taking place, or you can start your own posts within the board.

Be sure to check back constantly to this page to get the latest IB content.

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Syracuse Depth Chart

Series History: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

First Glance: Syracuse Orange

Syracuse At First Glance: Offense

Syracuse At First Glance: Defense

Midweek Musings - Syracuse Edition

Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Syracuse Orange

WSBT: Talking Syracuse, ACC Championship, College Football Playoff, Clark Lea

