Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Syracuse Orange

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario talks with Michael McAllister about the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse matchup

Notre Dame (9-0) finishes off the 2020 regular season this weekend when it takes on the 1-9 Syracuse Orange. The second-ranked Fighting Irish have already clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff, and a win over the Orange secures a third undefeated regular season under head coach Brian Kelly.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario interviews AllSyracuse publisher Michael McAllister to break down the Orange.

The conversation starts with a discussion about Syracuse head coach Dino Babers. It includes the success he has had in his five seasons, and the struggles of the 2020 campaign. They also discuss the trajectory of the program under Babers.

That is followed by a breakdown of the Syracuse offense and then the Syracuse defense.

To read other early content on the Notre Dame vs Syracuse matchup see these articles:

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Syracuse Depth Chart

Series History: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

First Glance: Syracuse Orange

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter