Notre Dame LB Drayk Bowen Is Named The Defensive Player of the Year

Notre Dame 2023 linebacker signee Drayk Bowen was named the All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year

Notre Dame signed one of the nation's best 2023 recruiting classes, and one of the best players of the group is linebacker Drayk Bowen. The 6-2, 230-pound linebacker has racked up plenty of postseason honors already, but he earned another big one tonight when he was named the All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year.

Bowen had a monster senior season on both sides of the ball, which earned him Indiana's Mr. Football and also helped him win the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Bowen also won the high school Butkus Award, which goes to the nation's best prep linebacker.

Bowen improved his game a great deal in his final season, which was impressive considering he was already one of the nation's best linebackers. The Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star finished his final campaign with 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass break ups, four caused fumbles and a pair of interceptions while leading the 59ers to the state championship game.

It wasn't just on offense where Bowen shined, he also dominated on offense. Bowen rushed for 1,784 yards while averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Bowen reached the end zone 26 times on the ground and three more through the air.

Bowen racked up 105 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and was a first-team All-State linebacker as a junior as well. He added 965 yards and 18 more rushing touchdowns while also being a standout baseball player for Andrean.

The future Notre Dame linebacker earned a Top 50 overall ranking on the Irish Breakdown board and ranks as the nation's No. 45 overall player according to Rivals.

