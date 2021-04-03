Drew Pyne Talks Motivation, Competition, Notre Dame Receivers

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne addressed a number of topics following the fourth spring practice of the spring

Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne has forced his way into a competition for the starting role with a strong offseason and fast start to spring practice.

Following Notre Dame's fourth practice of the spring, the young Irish signal caller was allowed to speak with the media for the first time in his career.

In this video Pyne talks about what motivates him every day, the aspects of his game he's working on improving, embracing communication and he spent a lot of time talking about the Notre Dame wide receivers.

Pyne showed poise and a lot of personality in his first media engagement. For example, when asked about what advantage he holds on grad transfer Jack Coan, the young Irish quarterback focused on the parts of his own game he is working to improve, and how he came to Notre Dame because he wants to compete.

You can hear that answer, and more, in the video provided above.

Earlier this week, Vince DeDario and I talked about whether or not Pyne was actually battling Coan for the battle, and what he would bring to the offense.

