    December 20, 2021
    Five Notre Dame Players Earn Phil Steele All-American Honors

    Five different Notre Dame players earned All-American honors from Phil Steele
    Notre Dame had five players named to the Phil Steele All-American squad.  

    Safety Kyle Hamilton continued racking up All-American honors, and Steele also named him a first team player despite the fact Hamilton played just six full games this season. Hamilton finished the season with 34 tackles, four pass break ups, three interceptions and two tackles for loss on the season.

    Defensive end Isaiah Foskey was named to Steele's third team All-American squad. The junior finished the 2021 regular season with 47 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also forced five fumbles on the season, which ranked third nationally. 

    Senior center Jarrett Patterson was named to the third team All-American squad while right guard Cain Madden earned fourth team All-American honors. Madden making an All-American squad was certainly a head scratcher, and Notre Dame's struggling line earning two spots on this All-American list was also puzzling.

    Sophomore tight end Michael Mayer also earned fourth team All-American honors after he racked up a team-leading 64 catches to go with 768 yards and five touchdown catches. 

    It was surprising to not see running back Kyren Williams on the list after he rushed for 1,005 yards and 14 touchdowns to go with 42 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

