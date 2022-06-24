Notre Dame Freshman Running Back Jadarian Price Injures Achilles

Sources have informed Irish Breakdown that talented Notre Dame freshman running back Jadarian Price has injured his Achilles, likely ending his freshman season before it began. In a release, Notre Dame has said that this injury, and the following surgery, "likely" ends the season for Price.

The 5-10, 190-pound running back was a standout for the Irish during spring practice, which he capped off with a 50-yard catch and run in Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game. It was expected that Price would push for playing time in what was a deep running back room.

Price came to Notre Dame from Denison (Texas) High School, where he was a four-year standout. He rushed for almost 5,000 yards and over 50 touchdowns during his career. The Denison star finished his prep career with 1,803 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 9.3 yards per carry. He also hauled in 64 passes for 587 yards during his Denison career.

Price is the second back to have a significant injury during the offseason. Rising sophomore Logan Diggs tore his labrum during the Blue-Gold Game and he is likely going to miss the start of the 2022 season.

These two injuries certainly hurt Notre Dame's depth at running back. Notre Dame is down to three backs, one of which is incoming freshman Gi'Bran Payne, a talented player that has battled injuries his final two seasons of high school. Junior Chris Tyree also missed most of the spring with an ankle injury after dealing with a turf toe issue during the 2021 season.

