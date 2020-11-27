Game Day Central: #2 Notre Dame at #19 North Carolina

All the pre-game analysis you need of the Notre Dame vs. North Carolina contest

Everything you need to prepare for the game can be found here:

Time:

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Katie George, reporter)

Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter

All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 18-2

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 33-10 on Oct. 17, 2017

To recap the series history of Notre Dame and North Carolina click HERE.

THE COACHES

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

All-Time: 271-93-2, 30th season

Notre Dame: 100-36, 11th season

vs. UNC: 2-0 at Notre Dame

THE MATCHUP

Notre Dame Depth Chart

North Carolina Depth Chart

First Glance: North Carolina Tar Heels - Breaking down the UNC season results and statistical leaders.

UNC At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense

UNC At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. UNC - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the UNC defense.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. UNC - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the UNC offense.

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. UNC

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. UNC

Midweek Musings: Offense - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

Midweek Musings: Defense - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.

WSBT: Talking Notre Dame vs. UNC

Podcast: Opponent Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Greg Barnes of Inside Carolina.

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. UNC - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/Tar Heel matchup.

NEWS AND NOTES

Notre Dame Players Talk UNC Matchup

Stopping The UNC Run Game Is The Top Priority For ND

Breaking Down The New Look Notre Dame Offensive Line

UNC Presents Notre Dame With A Unique Challenge

