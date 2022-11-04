Game Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs #4 Clemson Tigers

Notre Dame (5-3) and Clemson (8-0) are squaring off for the third time in three seasons, and the two teams have very different stakes in the game. The Fighting Irish are looking to bounce back from a rough start to the season and regain lost momentum. The 4th-ranked Tigers are looking to boost their College Football Playoff resume.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)

When: 7:30 PM ET

Network: NBC

Line: Clemson -3.5, O/U 44

Irish Breakdown has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions. This week the IB staff is split on this contest.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Advantage: Notre Dame 27, Clemson 20

There's no reason for me to believe this, but I believe that Notre Dame's offense is going to show up against the Tigers. Based on the previous four home games there is concern that Notre Dame just doesn't play well at home, but I'm betting on the issue being more about playing to the level of their competition.

Notre Dame's offensive line will play well against Clemson and more than hold its own, but my confidence comes from a gut feeling that quarterback Drew Pyne is going to bounce back and have a strong performance. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is going to be at his creative best, put more confidence in his wideouts, get back to using the backs in the pass game and Pyne will get the ball where it needs to go.

The Irish defense will slow down the run game and harass Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. He'll hit a couple of big plays down the field, but overall the Irish will keep the Clemson offense in check and force enough mistakes to win this game in the fourth quarter.

Advantage: Clemson 28, Notre Dame 24

This is the game people have had circled since week one on the road in Columbus. There are so many reasons that the Irish should not only win this game at home but dominate at times. Every position group on this team has elevated their game in preparation for this contest, except one. That is the sticking point for me. We have seen what Drew Pyne can do. We have also seen what he cannot do and my biggest worry is that he is not going to be able to overcome himself in this one. There is no one on the planet that hopes I am wrong more than me but I just can't pick the Irish in this one.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Advantage: Notre Dame 23, Clemson 20

This game just feels like a dog fight waiting to happen. Notre Dame has been running the ball at a high clip behind Audric Estime and Logan Diggs. Defensively, they have also seemed to take a nice step over the last couple of weeks.

In a lot of ways, Clemson is a mirror image of Notre Dame. They also boast a strong run game led by Will Shipley and an extremely talented defense, especially in the front seven. Both teams have been very sporadic at the quarterback position this season.

The question is which team comes out on top when the breaking point is reached. Notre Dame needs to be the more mentally tough team to come out on top.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Advantage: Notre Dame 27, Clemson 20

This will be a battle of the lines in the second half. Heavyweight fights are about feeling each other out early and then the fight begins in the middle rounds. The Notre Dame offensive must set the tone offensively and the defense must create turnovers. Clemson’s seventh ranked rush defense had two weeks to prepare for Notre Dame’s three-headed monster at running back, and that could make things difficult early.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Advantage: Clemson 24, Notre Dame 17

Is there a path to a Notre Dame victory over Clemson? Sure, but it’s hard to see all the starts line up in Notre Dame’s favor Saturday night. Clemson’s defense can be beat deep, but its strength is up front. It’s the complete opposite of where Notre Dame’s offensive strengths lie. Notre Dame’s defense can keep DJ Uiagalelei and Co. in check, but the Irish will need at least two game changing plays from the defense and/or special teams to have a chance and last week vs Syracuse is the first time that’s happened in the same game all season.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Advantage: Clemson 20, Notre Dame 13

I've never hoped so much to be wrong on a prediction, but unfortunately based on what we have seen so far this year from Notre Dame's offense, I have to take the Tigers on Saturday night. Can Notre Dame win this game? Absolutely. Should Notre Dame win this game based on the overall roster talent and playing at home at night? Probably. But, will Notre Dame win this game? No - at least based on the offensive performance, scheme, and play calling to this point in the season.

Clemson's defense - led by its front seven, which is among the best in the nation - is a bad, bad matchup for the Notre Dame offensive scheme we've seen the past 4 games since things appeared to turn a corner against North Carolina. Clemson will stack the box, bracket Michael Mayer in coverage, and force Drew Pyne and the wide receivers to beat them over the top. As has so often been the case in these games in recent seasons, the Irish defense gives the team a chance to win the game, Brian Mason's special teams unit sets up an easy Irish touchdown and wins the field position battle, yet the offense cannot hold up its end of the bargain.

