Irish Breakdown Show: Alex Bars Talks Harry Hiestand

Former Notre Dame standout Alex Bars talks about playing for Harry Hiestand

Notre Dame hiring Harry Hiestand to once again coach the offensive line was a significant upgrade, and it comes at a very, very important time for the Fighting Irish.

In our latest show we break down why the timing of Hiestand's return is so important for Notre Dame. We are also joined during the show by former Fighting Irish standout lineman and team captain Alex Bars, who updates his NFL career with the Chicago Bears before spending time talking about what made Hiestand such a successful coach.

Before Alex joins the show we talk about why the timing of Hiestand's return is so important. First we discuss the big picture nature of his return, which includes a look at the state of development for Tommy Rees and how Hiestand's return impacts that. Next we talk about how the uptick in schedule the next few seasons necessitated a significant improvement in line play.

Alex then joins the show to update his tenure with the Chicago Bears. We then talk about what made Coach Hiestand such an impactful part of his development, the lessons Hiestand taught, why his players respected him so much and how the current roster must adapt to his coaching style.

