Notre Dame Has Four Players Named Preseason AP All-Americans

Associated Press placed Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson on its preseason first team All-American squad

The Associated Press released its preseason All-America squad and Notre Dame had four player earn a spot on the first and second teams.

Senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey and fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson were named to the first team. Patterson was named the first-team center, although he is expected to play guard for Notre Dame this season after starting the previous three seasons at center.

Foskey is coming off a brilliant campaign in which he racked up 11 sacks and tied for the national lead with six forced fumbles. Patterson enters the season with 34 career starts and he's widely considered one of the best returning interior players in the country.

Junior tight end Michael Mayer and senior safety Brandon Joseph were named to the second team squad. 

Mayer hauled in Notre Dame tight end records with 71 catches and 840 receiving yards last season, and his seven touchdowns tied the program's single-season mark for a tight end. Joseph was a consensus All-American in 2020 while starting for Northwestern after tying for the national lead with six interceptions.

Notre Dame's four All-Americans tied Georgia for the third most in the country. Alabama led the way with six preseason All-Americans and Ohio State was second with five, including a pair of offensive linemen. 

Looking at Notre Dame's opponents, both Clemson (Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee) and USC (Jordan Addison, Andrew Vorhees) had a pair of preseason All-Americans, and North Carolina (Joshua Downs) also had one preseason All-American.

