Notre Dame Has Several Transfer Portal Needs In 2022-23

Notre Dame has been impacted by transfer long before the "transfer portal" became the most used phrase in college football. With changes to the landscape with the arrival of the new portal, one that includes players not having to sit out when they transfer, NIL being used to entice players to jump schools, and everything else wrong with the game right now, landing transfers is a lot different now than it was a decade ago.

The Fighting Irish staff has been quite active when it comes to pursuing portal prospects. Notre Dame doesn't have huge needs in the portal, but there are certainly important ones. Below is a breakdown of the areas that Notre Dame must focus on most in the 2022-23 cycle.

IMPACT NEEDED

There is one position above all others that Notre Dame needs to land a player with impact potential in the portal.

Quarterback

There is no question that quarterback is the most important position that Notre Dame must address in the transfer portal, and there are some big name quarterbacks already in the portal, and some even bigger names being reported to jump in.

Notre Dame's coaches still have confidence in the talent of sophomore Tyler Buchner, and the future is bright with the Irish landing 2023 standout Kenny Minchey and big time 2024 quarterback CJ Carr. The reality, however, is that current circumstances are such that Notre Dame must be able to dip into the portal and land an impact player at the position.

Buchner's injuries combined with the 2020 Covid year to limit his experience and development. Even if he played lights out in his only two starts, Buchner has now missed two full seasons with injuries (2018, 2022) and another full season because of Covid (2020). That lack of development puts Notre Dame in position where it cannot assume he'll be healthy in 2023, much less be in position to play at the level needed for Notre Dame to compete for a championship. Minchey will be just a freshman in 2023 and Carr doesn't arrive until 2024.

I'm going to have an article out tomorrow that breaks down the top quarterbacks already in the portal, and the players that could jump in that would be quite intriguing, but this is the year to be looking for a quarterback. The key now will be actually landing one in the midst of schools throwing NIL money at the top players in an attempt to get them to their programs.

Former Texas standout Hudson Card is a name we often hear, and according to sources there is a great deal of interest on both sides, but there are other quarterbacks Notre Dame is evaluating, and still others they would jump on if they did jump in the portal.

Defensive Tackle

While some might focus on defensive end after the anticipated loss of Isaiah Foskey, I believe the interior is where the biggest need is for Notre Dame. The Irish are losing Jayson Ademilola and Chris Smith, and Jacob Lacey transferred earlier in the season. Notre Dame has potential at the position, but it is a bit thin on experience and size inside.

Notre Dame recently hosted 6-5, 300-pound Western Michigan standout Braden Fiske for a visit, and he's clearly their top target at the position. Fiske is by no means a lock to pick Notre Dame, so expect the staff to keep their eyes open and ears to the ground in hopes of finding a player that can come in and at the very least improve the depth and size at the position, with the ideal scenario being they also find a playmaker.

DEPTH AND EXPERIENCE NEEDED

Of course, landing an impact player at every position is always welcomed, but it's not necessarily a need. There are other positions where the staff at least needs to make additions in order to add depth and experience.

Wide Receiver

Notre Dame is expected to return just four scholarship wide receivers in 2023, and not all of them are guaranteed to return. Even with the five-man haul in the 2023 recruiting class, which is arguably the nation's best group of pass catchers in the class, Notre Dame needs more depth at the position. Assuming that five true freshmen can fill out the entire depth chart, including one player (Dylan Edwards) that has been a running back in high school, would be unwise roster management.

Now, could the freshman class and the talent of expected returners Tobias Merriweather, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas and Lorenzo Styles end up being a championship caliber receiving corps? Absolutely, but the margin for error is greater due to the inexperience and injury history of some of the players in the group. That is why going to the portal for depth is a must.

If Notre Dame lands an impact talent, great, but experience and leadership are needed traits at the position in 2023 while Merriweather and the freshmen continue to develop.

Defensive End

Assuming Foskey leaves, defensive end - specifically Vyper - is in a similar situation as wide receiver, especially if veteran Justin Ademilola doesn't return for a sixth season. Ademilola has yet to make a decision on whether or not to return, so Notre Dame must prepare for what comes next.

Freshmen Josh Burnham and Aiden Gobaira are very long, talented and athletic edge players with a very bright future. Junior Jordan Botelho has shown moments of disruptiveness but has had trouble staying on the field and playing consistently. Fellow freshman Junior Tuihalamaka spent some time in 2022 playing the Vyper position, but he has also played at the Mike position, which is his natural spot.

If that was the four-man group at Vyper next fall there would be a lot of length, a lot of athleticism and a lot of raw tools at the position. There would not, however, be much experience or proven talent. I'm tempted to say just focus on developing the talented younger players, but there's risk to that. Depth could be welcome, and of course if an impact player is out there and is willing to turn down NIL money to pick Notre Dame of course that should be an option the staff pursues. Just not sure that guy is out there.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Notre Dame needs to scour the portal for some special teams help.

Placekicker

Notre Dame landed a transfer a season ago when Blake Grupe arrived. He's gone, and I don't expect sophomore Josh Bryan to be the future at the position. That means Notre Dame must either turn to one of its walk ons, or it needs to hit the portal again for a placekicker.

