Notre Dame To Hire Deland McCullough To Coach Running Backs

Sources indicate that Notre Dame will hire Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough to coach the position for the Irish

Sources have informed Irish Breakdown that Notre Dame is set to hire Deland McCullough as its new running backs coach. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports was the first to report this move, and it was something that we discussed on the Irish Breakdown premium message board this morning, which you can read HERE.

McCullough comes to Notre Dame from Indiana, where he coached running backs in two different stints. He coached the Hoosier backs in 2021 but also spent the 2011-16 seasons coaching the group.

The 49-year old Miami (Ohio) graduate comes to Notre Dame with the reputation of being an outstanding coach, recruiter and leader of young people.

In 2014, Indiana running back Tevin Coleman rushed for 2,036 yards (7.5 YPC) and 15 touchdowns under McCullough's tutelage. Coleman ranked second nationally in rushing that season.

A season later the Hoosiers had two running backs top 1,000 yards. Jordan Howard rushed for 1,213 yards and Devin Redding went for 1,012 yards as Indiana averaged 210.5 rushing yards per game. Redding rushed for 1,122 yards the following season.

McCullough moved on to USC for the 2017 season and the Trojans had their best performance of the last decade. USC went 11-3 that season and running back Ronald Jones rushed for 1,550 yards (5.9 YPC) and 19 touchdowns.

McCullough spent the next three seasons as the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and was on staff when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Lance Taylor did an impressive job coaching the Notre Dame backs the last two seasons, and replacing him would not be easy. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has hit a home run in that department by landing a coach who is considered one of the best in the business.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter