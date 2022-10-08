How To Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. BYU Cougars

Notre Dame (2-2) and 16th-ranked BYU (4-1) are ready to square off in a huge game for both teams. Below is everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game.

Where: Las Vegas, Nev. – Allegiant Stadium

When: 7:30 PM EST

Television: NBC – Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play); Jason Garrett (analyst); Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst)

Stream: fuboTV (Start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Spread: Notre Dame –3.5, O/U 50.5 (FanDuel)

What to Know - Notre Dame: The 11th edition of the Shamrock Series takes Notre Dame to Las Vegas, which will be the eighth different location for the event. Marcus Freeman has the Irish at .500 after a 45-32 win over North Carolina two weeks ago. Five different Irish players scored touchdowns in that game, which came before the team’s lone bye week of the season, en route to a season-best 576 yards of offense. A win over BYU would even his career record at 3-3. The Fighting Irish are 10-0 all-time in Shamrock Series history.

What to Know - BYU: Saturday’s meeting will be the ninth time the Irish and Cougars have faced off. It’s their first meeting since current Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees led the Irish to a 23-13 win over BYU at Notre Dame Stadium in 2013. The Cougars’ 445 yards a game ranks 38th in the nation, but the 162.6 rushing yards allowed ranks 93rd. They allowed 212 rushing yards in their lone loss of the season to Oregon on Sept. 17.

