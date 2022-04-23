How To Watch The Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game

How to watch the annual Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame, the first of the Marcus Freeman era

Today Notre Dame will hold its annual Blue-Gold Game, and its the first one of the Marcus Freeman era in South Bend. Below is everything you need to know about today's spring game.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium

When: 1:00 PM EST

Television: Peacock (www.peacocktv.com) - Play-by-Play: Tony Simeone - Analyst: Ryan Harris - Sideline: Caroline Pineda

Radio: WSBT AM 960 - FM 101.5 - Play-by-Play: Darin Pritchett - Analyst: Sean Stires

SiriusXM: Channel 84

Blue-Gold Game Notes:

*** This will be the first spring game for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff.

*** Six of Notre Dame's new assistant coaches will be on the sidelines for the first time with the Irish. Five of those coaches have actually been part of games at Notre Dame Stadium.

*** Running backs coach Deland McCullough coached with the USC team that traveled to South Bend for a matchup in 2017. Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey was part of the Clemson squad that played at Notre Dame in 2020. Special teams coach Brian Mason coached at Notre Dame Stadium last season as a member of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

*** Defensive line coach Al Washington played at Notre Dame Stadium in 2002 and 2004 as a defensive lineman for Boston College. He coached against Notre Dame but never at Notre Dame Stadium.

*** Defensive coordinator Al Golden caught a touchdown pass as a tight end for Penn State against the Irish in Notre Dame Stadium back in 1990. Golden was an assistant coach at Boston College in 1997 and 1999 matchups at Notre Dame Stadium.

*** Tight ends coach Gerad Parker coached against Notre Dame while an assistant coach at Purdue in both the 2013 and 2014 seasons, but neither game was inside Notre Dame Stadium.

BLUE TEAM ROSTER

QB #10 Drew Pyne

QB #11 Ron Powlus III

RB #22 Logan Diggs

RB #24 Audric Estime

RB #27 Chase Ketterer

RB #33 Sam Assaf

FB #38 Davis Sherwood

FB #40 Barret Liebentritt

WR #21 Lorenzo Styles

WR #16 Deion Colzie

WR #29 Matt Salerno

WR #81 Jack Polian

WR #26 Chase Dixon

TE #88 Mitchell Evans

TE #39 Andrew Yanoshak

OL #54 Blake Fisher

OL #75 Josh Lugg

OL #79 Tosh Baker

OL #73 Andrew Kristofic

OL #53 Quinn Murphy

OL #71 Brennan Wicks

DL #7 Isaiah Foskey

DL #99 Rylie Mills

DL #54 Jacob Lacey

DL #90 Alexander Ehrensberger

DL #40 Joshua Burnham

DL #47 Jason Onye

LB #8 Marist Liufau

LB #12 Jordan Botelho

LB #44 Junior Tuihalamaka

LB #48 Will Schweitzer

LB #46 Christian Opperman

S #3 Houston Griffith

S #11 Ramon Henderson

S #22 Justin Walters

S #36 Eddie Scheidler

CB #6 Clarence Lewis

CB #28 TaRiq Bracy

CB #15 Ryan Barnes

CB #18 Chance Tucker

CB #29 Jaden Simonson

LS #44 Alex Peitsch

K #98 Blake Grupe

P #31 Bryan Dowd

GOLD TEAM ROSTER

QB #10 Drew Pyne

QB #18 Steve Angeli

RB #25 Chris Tyree

RB #20 Jadarian Price

RB #30 Chris Velotta

WR #0 Braden Lenzy

WR #83 Jayden Thomas

WR #86 Conor Ratigan

WR #28 Griffin Eifert

WR #19 Moses Rogers

WR #37 Henry Cook

TE #87 Michael Mayer

TE #84 Kevin Bauman

TE #89 Charlie Selna

TE #35 Hakim Sanfo

OL #76 Joe Alt

OL #52 Zeke Correll

OL #68 Michael Carmody

OL #50 Rocco Spindler

OL #72 Caleb Johnson

DL #9 Justin Ademilola

DL #56 Howard Cross III

DL #97 Gabriel Rubio

DL #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah

DL #91 Aiden Gobaira

DL #34 Osita Ekwonu

DL #98 Tyson Ford

LB #52 Bo Bauer

LB #24 Jack Kiser

LB #32 Prince Kollie

LB #17 Jaylen Sneed

LB #42 Nolan Ziegler

LB #45 Colin Gutzmer

S #16 Brandon Joseph

S #2 DJ Brown

S #26 Xavier Watts

S #49 Marty Auer

S #37 Mike Graves

CB #21 Jaden Mickey

CB #25 Philip Riley

CB #23 Jayden Bellamy

LS #65 Michael Vinson

K #91 Josh Bryan

P/K #32 Chris Salerno

OUT FOR THE GAME

QB Tyler Buchner

WR Avery Davis

WR Joe Wilkins Jr.

TE Cane Berrong

OL Jarrett Patterson

OL Joey Tanona

OL Billy Schrauth

OL Pat Coogan

DL Jayson Ademilola

DL Aidan Keanaaina

LB JD Bertrand

CB Cam Hart

