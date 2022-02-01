Irish Breakdown TV: John McNulty Departure, Notre Dame Recruiting Hour

In our latest show we break down the loss of John McNulty from the staff and have our first Notre Dame Recruiting Hour show

Our latest Irish Breakdown show was supposed to be our first Notre Dame Recruiting Hour podcast, which will be our new Monday show. Some breaking news caused us to delay that for a few minutes, but we eventually got there.

This show begins with discussion of now former Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Boston College. Following that breakdown we then go into our recruiting show.

Our McNulty analysis talked about the job he did at Notre Dame, why his departure - and the departure of running backs coach Lance Taylor to also become an offensive coordinator (Louisville) - is actually a good thing for Notre Dame. Losing those coaches isn't a positive in that they won't be missed, as both were very good coaches. Rather, the focus is on how the health of the program is such that other programs are wanting to take Notre Dame assistants and give them promotions, but also how those departures will make the positions they left behind far more attractive.

We spent some time about the tight ends position specifically and broke down why that job more than any other will be a very, very attractive opening for coaches around the country. The next tight ends coach will get to work with star tight end Michael Mayer for a season, he'll get to work with a very deep position group and of course, he'll get to recruit tight ends at Notre Dame, which has to be a fun job.

During the recruiting portion of the show, Irish Breakdown Director of Recruiting Ryan Roberts talks all things Notre Dame recruiting. Notre Dame's Junior Day from Saturday is a major topic of the show, but Ryan also answers questions from IB subscribers and listeners about Notre Dame recruiting.

