Jack Coan Named Notre Dame Starting Quarterback

In an expected move, head coach Brian Kelly today named graduate transfer Jack Coan as the starting quarterback at Notre Dame for the 2021 season.

"All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp," Kelly said in a tweet. "Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success.

Coan transferred to Notre Dame in January after spending four seasons at Wisconsin. He started for the Badgers in 2019, leading the squad to 10 wins, a trip to the Big Ten championship game and a berth to the Rose Bowl. During that season Coan completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with a 151.76 quarterback rating.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

The last quarterback to complete passes at a higher rate or to post a higher quarterback rating in a Badger uniform was Russell Wilson back in 2011. In fact, no starting Wisconsin quarterback between Coan and Wilson came within five percent of Coan's completion rate.

Coan led the Wisconsin offense to 34.1 points per game, the program's highest mark since 2014. Wisconsin averaged 29.7 points per game the season prior to Coan taking over and 25.1 points in 2020, a season he missed due to injury.

Coan is a smart and accurate quarterback that shows excellent anticipation and ball placement skills on film. He could help improve Notre Dame's vertical passing game and as Kelly recently pointed out he's a better athlete than often given credit for. Before becoming a coveted football recruit out of New York, Coan first committed to Notre Dame in high school to play lacrosse.

Related Content

Notre Dame Spring Highlights: Jack Coan

Jack Coan Should Improve The Notre Dame Deep Ball

QB Comparison: Jack Coan vs. Ian Book

Breaking Down Transfer QB Jack Coan

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter