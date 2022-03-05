Notre Dame Center Jarrett Patterson Will Miss The Spring With An Injury

Notre Dame will be without starting center Jarrett Patterson for the spring after he was injured during a recent workout

Irish Breakdown has confirmed that Notre Dame will be without starting center Jarrett Patterson during the spring. The news was first reported by from Tim Prister of Irish Illustrated. Patterson was reportedly injured during a weight room workout and the injury (torn pectoral) will require surgery.

The report also stated that Patterson is expected to be ready by the fall, which was the good news to come out of the report.

Patterson is the veteran of a Notre Dame line that returns eight players with at least two starts next season. Missing out on the entire spring is more troubling than normal considering this was his first chance to work with new offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.

His injury also means Notre Dame won't get a chance to have its eventual starting offensive line on the field together during the spring.

With Patterson out there will be more opportunities for the rest of the depth chart to get some work in. Zeke Correll will likely get the first shot to replace Patterson in the starting lineup during the spring. Correll replaced Patterson at center when the veteran went down late in the 2020 season, and he also started the first six games of the 2021 season at left guard.

During his Notre Dame career the Cincinnati native has looked more comfortable at center than he has guard. He struggled mightily last season played beside Patterson but did show flashes in 2020 when he stepped in at center.

This also opens up more reps for rising sophomore Pat Coogan and could create a situation where incoming freshmen Joey Tanona and/or Billy Schrauth get some work to see how they look at the position as the staff considers what the position will look like once Patterson's career at Notre Dame is complete.

