Notre Dame WR Jay Brunelle To Enter Transfer Portal

Notre Dame is losing yet another young wide receiver, as Irish Breakdown has learned that rising sophomore Jay Brunelle plans to enter his name into the transfer portal.

Brunelle is the second wideout from the 2020 recruiting class to enter the portal, having joined former Top 100 recruit Jordan Johnson, who did the same in May. Johnson ended up at Central Florida.

Brunelle came to Notre Dame from Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint Johns as part of the 2020 class. He attended Notre Dame's Irish Invasion camp the summer before his senior year and had an excellent performance, which earned him an offer. The 6-1, 199-pound receiver battled injuries and a non-Covid related illness as a freshman, which kept him from making much of an impact on the depth chart.

Brunelle is the fourth receiver to transfer out from Notre Dame, joining Johnson, Micah Jones and Kendall Abdur-Rahman. Notre Dame now enters the 2021 season with just nine scholarship receivers, and five of them are seniors. Notre Dame now has just one receiver recruit left on the roster or at the wide receiver position from the 2019 and 2020 classes combined.

Brunelle has yet to decide where he intends to transfer to, but he will no longer be at Notre Dame.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter