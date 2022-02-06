Jaylen Sneed Enjoying Competition With Fellow Freshman Standouts

Notre Dame freshman linebacker Jaylen Sneed made his first appearance in front of the Irish media this week

Notre Dame freshman linebacker Jaylen Sneed got his first chance to meet with the media as a member of the Fighting Irish football team. Sneed showed off an engaging personality and he's clearly a confident young man.

Here's everything he had to say.

Here's a few of his top quotes.

On his high school head coach BJ Payne:

"First couple weeks into freshman year he told me I was going to be something special one day. After that day, he took me in as one of his own. Just has taught me up, taught me how to be a man and grown me from what I was freshman year to what I am today.

On Marcus Freeman:

"Definitely he's a down to earth humble guy. He's taught me a lot even though I've only known him for two years or so. Getting to meet his family and how cool his family was is a great experience. Just him being a great guy and like a father figure.

On Matt Balis workouts:

"They've been hard but I feel like there's nothing I can't do if I keep working hard at it."

Freshman year goals:

"My goal is definitely ... be a player in the rotation this year. I plan to get there by just working hard in workouts, trying to be the best I can be, just being explosive and just working hard."

On the 2022 linebacker class:

"We're definitely like brothers. We've been talking for like a couple months now on a group chat. Once we got here we just all meshed together. I feel like competing against them is a great competition because they're all just as good and all work just as hard as me."

