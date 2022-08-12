Notre Dame DT Jayson Ademilola Isn't Getting Enough Respect

Expectations for defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola have been high ever since he picked Notre Dame. Considering the fact he committed to Notre Dame while still just a junior in high school, that pressure goes back over seven years.

There's good reason for those high expectations from Notre Dame coaches, fans, and Ademilola himself.

There were moments last year, his first as a full-time starter, when an argument could be made he was one of the best interior defensive players in all of college football. Yet there is barely a whisper outside of Notre Dame circles about the quality of his play during the 2021 season. Instead, he still remains down low on most national media lists, zero mention for All America consideration and very little early round NFL Draft buzz.

I’m left wondering … Why?

THE BOOK ON JAYSON

Ademilola’s profile is what you would usually expect from a very prominent football player. This isn’t a late riser who is just now tapping into his upside. He’s been a dude since he was a star at St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey.

He came to Notre Dame as a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. Ademilola peaked as the No. 45 overall player and No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2018 class by 247Sports. He was also rated as the second overall player in the state of New Jersey, only behind only then Penn State wide receiver signee Justin Shorter, who was rated amongst the top ten players in the class.

The New Jersey star put together a dynamic senior campaign for the Marauders, collecting 62 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks. His brother Justin finished second on the team with six sacks that year.

FINDING AN IMMEDIATE ROLE

In his initial season with the Irish, Ademilola joined an extremely talented defense that made a run to the College Football Playoff that season. With players like former first round pick Jerry Tillery and solid contributor Jonathan Bonner locking down the middle, combined with the steady play of Kurt Hinish, he walked into an upperclassmen laden group up front in that initial season.

Despite that depth, Ademilola still was able to establish an immediate role in the rotation. That has remained over the next couple of years, where Ademilola always saw snaps but was rarely utilized as the full time player inside, something that you could argue was a poor use of talent.

That caused him to go under the radar for several seasons, in turn having to wait his turn.

TURNING THE CORNER

Fans got a preview for things to come in the 2020 playoff game against Alabama, when he put together a very strong performance working against a Crimson Tide offensive line with a lot of name power on it. In that game he flashed everything you would want from an interior defender: explosiveness, physicality, motor, hand strength and violence.

It was all there.

That sequenced into a starting spot this past season, something that Notre Dame fans had been anticipating for years. The impact was felt quickly and forcibly. Ademilola flashed all the upside that many had expected coming out of high school.

He finished His 2021 season with 49 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. On top of that production, Ademilola also led the Irish defense with 43 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus, which included a total of 13 hits/sacks on the quarterback.

Simply put, Ademilola wasn’t solid in 2021. No, Ademilola was very impressive and was bordering on dominant pretty regularly. Yet, not much fanfare came his way.

STILL NO NOISE

This preseason has been much of the same for Ademilola. Whether it’s from a national media perspective or some early NFL Draft feedback, there is an odd lack of noise and expectations. You won’t find him on any All American lists. You’ll see him down the list of some positional rankings as well.

The film speaks much differently.

What could be the cause of the lack of buzz? It could have something to do with the early portion of Ademilola’s career and the patience he needed to exude while playing with other talented defensive lineman as a younger player.

It could also have something to do with his size. At just 6-3 and 280 pounds, Ademilola is not the biggest defensive tackle in the world and some may get a preconceived notion about his style to a degree. The film also pushes back against that size narrative. The senior does an incredible job playing with really good leverage and remaining a difficult player to move in the run game.

Some box score scouts may also not appreciate Ademilola enough. His impact goes way past the statistics. The havoc and penetration he created in year one as a full time starter can not be understated. Ademilola was a pillar of consistency on what was arguably the team’s strongest unit as a team this past season.

FINAL ACT

There is a clear push for Ademilola to finish more plays and add to the box score more consistently and the fans are excited to see the finale that No. 57 has in store for them. It’s the last chance, the encore.

For fans out there, start appreciating Ademilola for what he is, one of the more impactful defensive tackles in all of college football.

From an on field impact to his leadership skills, Ademilola is one of the more important players on the Notre Dame roster and an incalculably important presence around the program.

Save your All American lists. Leave your preconceived notions at the door. It is fueling Jayson Ademilola and he has a dominant Senior campaign on the horizon.

