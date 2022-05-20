Brandon Joseph, JD Bertrand Named To Lott Trophy Watch List

Notre Dame defenders Brandon Joseph and JD Bertrand were both named to the Lott Trophy Watch List

It's Watch List season and Notre Dame had a pair of defenders on the first list I've seen, which is for the Lott Trophy Watch List. Safety Brandon Joseph and linebacker JD Bertrand were both named to the 2022 watch list for the Lott Trophy.

Joseph and Bertrand were two of 42 players named to the watch. Only Alabama (3) had more players than Notre Dame, who tied with Georgia, Clemson, Iowa and Ohio State with two each.

Here is the background for the Lott Trophy:

"Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career." - Lott Trophy release

Bertrand led Notre Dame with 101 tackles last season, his first in the rotation. He also racked up seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The Georgia native registered at least 10 tackles in four games last season.

After starting at Will linebacker last season, the expectation is that Bertrand will move to Mike linebacker in the fall when he returns from the wrist injury that kept him out of spring practice.

According to the Lott Trophy release, Bertrand is the "president of the Notre Dame chapter of Uplifting Athletes, a philanthropic organization that raises monies for athletes with rare diseases."

Joseph transferred to Notre Dame after spending the previous three seasons at Northwestern. He earned consensus All-American honors after the 2020 season, and over the last two seasons he has racked up 125 tackles, picked off nine passes and broke up six more.

Joseph is a popular pick for being a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and many draft analysts have him as one of the two to three best safeties in the entire country.

