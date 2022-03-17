Wide Receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. Is Cleared For Spring Practice

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced some very good news for the Fighting Irish wide receiver room when he said that fifth-year senior Joe Wilkins Jr. was cleared for practice.

Wilkins injured his knee during Notre Dame's October matchup against Cincinnati, and his status for the spring was a major question mark for a position group that was very short on numbers. Wilkins provides the group with versatility and leadership.

Wilkins enters his final season with 11 career catches for 124 yards and two scores.

Beyond just adding a veteran presence, Wilkins can play all three positions in the Notre Dame offense. That versatility allows the Irish, who have just six healthy scholarship receivers for the spring, to be able to more easily fill out the two deep. Wilkins and sophomore Lorenzo Styles are two players with similar versatility, which helps the spring look and should carry into the fall.

For Wilkins, being back for the spring allows him to compete and battle for a spot in the Irish rotation. Although numbers are thin at the moment the talent is impressive. Wilkins gets to show off his leadership, but if healthy he'll also need to show he can make more plays in the pass game.

A quality athlete, Wilkins should benefit a great deal from the expected improvements in technical instruction from new position coach Chansi Stuckey.

