Josh Lugg To Miss Fiesta Bowl Matchup Against Oklahoma State

Notre Dame will be without veteran right tackle Josh Lugg for its Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State. According to sources, Lugg injured his knee during a recent bowl practice and had to have surgery.

Lugg started all 12 games this season at right tackle, and his loss means the Irish are down one of their most experienced players. The fifth-year senior had 21 career starts after the regular season ended.

Lugg struggled early in the season but got better and better as the season went on. After giving up 16 pressures in the first five games (according to Pro Football Focus), Lugg allowed just five pressures in the final seven games.

With Lugg out of the lineup Notre Dame will likely turn to freshman phenom Blake Fisher, who is expected to be back after missing almost the entire season with a knee injury of his own. Fisher is reportedly back to full speed and full strength, and if that's true expect to see him slide into the starting lineup. Whether or not Fisher is capable of playing the entire game remains to be seen, which means sophomores Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody - who both got starts at left tackle this season - could be in the mix, as could junior Quinn Carroll.

If Fisher does in fact get the start, which is what sources have indicated to Irish Breakdown will happen, it means Notre Dame will start a pair of true freshmen at offensive tackle against Oklahoma State, with Fisher joining classmate Joe Alt.

The Cowboys, of course, led the nation in sacks this season (54). It could also give fans their first look at the potential bookends at tackle for the next few seasons.

