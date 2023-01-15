Notre Dame Junior Day Hits All The Right Marks

Notre Dame has officially wrapped up its 2023 class and now the staff has set its sights on the talented 2024 class. Notre Dame once again has a highly ranked class with seven early commitments. The Irish staff kicked off the 2024 cycle with an on the road blitz of Chicago and Indiana, and they ended the first week with its first Junior Day of the cycle.

Irish Breakdown was on campus as the visit kicked off and has been working hard to get as much intel as possible as it has continued. All of our intel from the visit can be found on the Irish Breakdown premium board, the Champions Lounge. If you're not a member, now is a GREAT TIME to join.

Our first bit in intel broke down what happened when players arrived. Notre Dame director of recruiting Chad Bowden and his staff had a lot of fun with the recruits, executing a Secret Service style welcome that recruits seemed to really have a lot of fun with.

Here's that intel:

Junior Day Shows Notre Dame Is Different

The intro was fun, but what truly matters is what happens next, and the impression the staff made on recruits. Notre Dame had all seven of its commits on campus. You can find that intel below.

Latest Insider Intel

Ryan has updates on wide receiver Cam Williams, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, linebacker Payton Pierce, defensive linemen Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith, offensive lineman Styles Prescod, defensive lineman Jide Abasiri and tight end Walter Matthews. We'll add more updates throughout the day.

