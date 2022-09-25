Notre Dame Tight End Kevin Bauman To Miss Rest Of Season

On a day when Notre Dame picked up its best win of the season to date, Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman delivered some bad news after the team’s 45-32 win over North Carolina.

Tight end Kevin Bauman will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. It’s the second season in a row the junior has missed time due to injury. He fractured his leg in last year’s season opener against Florida State and ultimately played in five of Notre Dame’s 13 games.

The tight end room is still led by Michael Mayer, who led the team with seven receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Tar Heels. Freshman tight ends Eli Raridon and Holden Staes give the Irish more good depth at the position as well.

Both Raridon and Staes saw the field in Saturday’s win in Chapel Hill. They have continued to see more playing time as the season has progressed after not playing in the season opener at Ohio State.

Two other players who have been making their way back from injuries could give Notre Dame even more depth at the position in the coming weeks. Cane Berrong tore an ACL at practice last October and is getting closer to a return to action. He played against Wisconsin, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech as a true freshman last year before the injury.

Freeman also said earlier this week that Mitchell Evans is getting close to returning, Evans had surgery on his foot in July to repair a broken bone. The sophomore played in all 13 games last season.